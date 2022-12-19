Covid-related deaths climb to 11; city implements home quarantine

Macau announced yesterday the death of two more people infected with Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths thus far to 11. Most deaths were elderly people who suffered from serious illnesses and were unvaccinated.

The two deaths were of women, a 36-year-old and an 86-year-old, who suffered from various illnesses and had not been vaccinated. They died Saturday, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre.

Health authorities have appealed again for people to get vaccinated and receive booster shots, saying the Covid-19 vaccine can “effectively reduce the risk of infection, serious illness and death”.

This week the Government announced the end of its ‘zero-Covid’ policy, in force for almost three years, estimating that 80% of the city may become infected.

In Macau, 11 deaths and more than 1,400 cases have been recorded since March 11, 2020.

On Friday and as in China, the authorities indicated they will no longer report asymptomatic cases.

The Government has also begun distributing free anti-pandemic kits, with antipyretics to reduce fever, Traditional Chinese Medicine medicines, rapid antigen tests and KN95 masks.

Home quarantine for overseas arrivals

The hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals to Macau was replaced with a five-day home quarantine from midnight Saturday, health authorities last week.

According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, starting Saturday, arrivals from Hong Kong, Taiwan, and overseas will undergo five days of home quarantine and will first be assigned red codes for the first three days (day of arrival counts as Day 0).

Upon boarding a Macau-bound aircraft/vessel/vehicle, a proof of negative nucleic acid test (NAT) for Covid-19 within 48 hours after the date of sampling must be presented and an adequate number of Covid-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits must be prepared for everyone; however, it is not necessary to book a medical observation hotel in Macau or pay for nucleic acid testing in advance.

They must do a NAT on the third day, but first must also take a self-administered (RAT) at home and upload the result. If their RAT results are negative, their health codes will turn yellow and will remain so after their NATs returns negative. Failing to do the NAT will turn their health codes red, the statement read.

Over the last two days, they must perform daily RATs. If the results on both days are negative, their health codes will turn green, which means they can leave their home. However, for the following three days, despite having green health codes, they are barred from entering mainland China.

Arrivals who are without a home in Macau will still need to complete Covid-19 quarantine in a hotel.

This is the latest move from the government as it drifts away from a zero-Covid policy. The announcement also came as the city begins relaxing its measures by allowing people with mild symptoms to stay home rather than be sent to a quarantine center. Staff Reporters