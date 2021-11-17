Craft market kicks off on Friday

The Tap Seac Craft Market will be held at Tap Seac Square for the next two weekends. It runs from Friday to Sunday each weekend, November 19 to 21 and November 26 to 28. The market features a total of 110 booths with cultural and creative practitioners from mainland China and Macau showcasing and selling a diverse range of original cultural and creative products. In addition, cultural food stalls will be available, as well as various singers from mainland China and Macau hosting 37 music performances. 36 creative handicraft workshops will also be held during the event.

Int’l assets in banks decrease

By the end of September, the share of international assets in total banking assets had decreased to 85.9% from 86.2% at the end of June 2021, while the share of international liabilities in total banking liabilities fell slightly to 83.8% from 83.9%. Data from the Monetary Authority of Macao shows that non-local currencies continued to be the dominant denomination in international banking transactions. At the end of September, the share of the pataca in total international assets and total international liabilities was 0.6% and 0.7% respectively. The Hong Kong dollar, the US dollar, the renminbi and other foreign currencies accounted for 33.6%, 44.8%, 16.2% and 4.9% respectively of total international assets.