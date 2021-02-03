Crime | 4 people claim loss of RMB2.4M in online fraud

The Judiciary Police (PJ) received a report of fraud in which the alleged victims claimed they lost RMB2.4 million to fake online gambling.

During yesterday’s joint police press conference, the PJ notified the media of the report involving three mainland residents, one Macau resident and one Hong Kong resident. Four of them claimed to be victims, while the fifth individual said that she had profited from the fraudsters.

Two of the mainland residents and the Macau resident are friends. The other mainland resident and the Hong Kong resident are friends with the Macau resident.

One of the mainland residents, a woman, made friends with an online fraudster in January. The fraudster told the woman that he was a gambling website maintenance technician and that he was working with Macau casinos to operate an online betting website and that he was developing a website.

The fraudster said that he knew of the website’s flaws and that he could make money by taking advantage of its vulnerabilities. He also told the woman that he needed to avoid making an investment himself due to his involvement with the company but he could help the woman make some money.

Unlike previously-reported victims of online gambling fraud, this mainland woman said that she won money on the website and that she had even the collected the money in cash.

The same mainland woman then convinced two of her friends to invest. The two then persuaded another two people to gamble on the website.

The mainland woman managed all of the betting for the other four and their account showed that they had made RMB10 million in profit.

However, the four individuals were unable to recover any of the money and the so-called online customer service also disappeared.

They reported the case to the police authority on February 22.

Currently, the police authority is still investigating the case.