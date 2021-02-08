Crime | Baby injured by father in a dispute with grandmother

A five-month-old boy has been unintentionally injured by his father with a knife during an argument with the child’s grandmother, the Judiciary Police (PJ) informed the media during the joint press conference of the police forces.

According to the PJ, the argument was sparked between the man and his 63-year-old mother over the quantity of formula the baby should drink.

During the argument, the man wielded a knife and unwittingly injured the baby, who suffered a 5-centimeter long cut along his temple, the report from the hospital noted.

According to the hospital, the wound had to be closed with a total of six stitches.

The case was referred to the PJ following the hospital’s report, prompting an investigation.

The father is now being accused of aggravated assault against his son.

In a separate case, which occurred on the same day, the PJ reported the finding of a body in the sea near Coloane’s fuel depot at Ka Ho.

The body was firstly spotted by the crew of an oil tanker that was sailing in the area. They alerted the authorities to the body, which was floating near the KH4 location buoy.

With the help of Customs Bureau staff, the body was moved onto dry land.

The PJ said that the deceased is an adult male who is 1.75 meters tall, with an estimated age of 35 to 45 years old.

The preliminary examination did not find any wounds or evidence indicating that the case was related to a crime.

As there were no documents on the body, the police have not been able to identify the deceased. The cause of death will be determined by forensic examination later on. The PJ will continue to follow up on the case.