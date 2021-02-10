Crime | Businesswoman defrauded currency exchange gang out of HKD190,000

A mainland woman has been charged with defrauding a currency exchange gang out of 190,000 Hong Kong dollars. The arrest follows an investigation by the Judiciary Police (PJ). PJ revealed some of the case’s details during yesterday’s joint police press conference.

On Thursday, PJ officers arrested Huang, 36, of mainland China, on charges of fraud stemming from her alleged scheme to defraud a mainland man. The man was illicitly retailing exchange currency transactions in the casinos.

According to PJ, Huang and the alleged victim have known each other since November 2020 when they were introduced by a mutual acquaintance.

Since then, Huang and the victim exchanged currency three times. The victim profited from each trade and he increasingly began to trust Huang.

On November 15, Huang invited the alleged victim to meet in a casino, next to the Cage.

During the meeting, Huang demanded another currency exchange with the victim. However, unlike in previous instances, Huang convinced the victim to give her HKD190,000 dollars in cash and told the man that her money was inside a guest room of hotel, instructing him to go there alone to pick up the money.

Huang the gave the victim a key to access to the alleged guest room. However, while the victim was heading there, Huang left the casino and the city.

On February 4, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) identified Huang while she was crossing the border to enter Macau.

Upon police interrogation, Huang denied all accusations.

However, there is reportedly enough evidence to lead the police to believe that the suspect committed the crime.

On February 5, PJ presented information about the case to the prosecution authority, which will then determine whether to file charges against the suspect. JZ