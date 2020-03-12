Crime | Casino cage worker arrested after five years on the run

A former casino cashier worker at a local property has been caught trying to enter Macau after five years on the run accused of stealing from her workplace.

The suspect is a 54-year-old woman from Macau. The case dates back to 2014. The suspect, surnamed Lai, was working inside a casino VIP room located in Cotai. At the time, Lai was working at the cashier desk, known as the cage.

Two of her colleagues suddenly asked for sick leave while they were still on duty. Taking advantage of her colleagues’ sudden absence, Lai took over HKD600,000 from the cage and immediately left her workplace.

Later, VIP room staff realized money was missing and reported the case to the police authority.

An investigation spearheaded by the Judiciary Police (PJ) found that Lai had left Macau on the same day she stole the money.

Earlier this week, after five years away from Macau, Lai returned to the city. Upon her arrival at the border gate, police officers arrested her.

According to the PJ, Lai had been living in Guangdong for the past five years, during which time she spent all the money she stole from her employer.

Lai stole the money because she had been in debt due to her gambling in Macau. After spending all the money, Lai thought that after five years away the case would have already been forgotten and closed.

The PJ has charged Lai and handed her over to the prosecution authority.

Last year, a 30-year-old Macau man who was working for a casino cage stole 5.1 million patacas in cash from his workplace.

In 2016, a 31-year-old Macau man stole 13 million patacas in casino chips from the casino VIP room cage he was working for. He said he lost all the money gambling.