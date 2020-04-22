Crime | Dangerous motorbike riders twice ignore police directives

Three local men claimed not to have seen police officers and not to have heard their instructions after they were investigated for dangerous driving, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) reported during yesterday’s joint police press conference.

On April 18, at 1 a.m., the Public Security Police Force (PSP) received a complaint about incessant noise from motorbikes. The complainant suspected the noise originated from an illegal motorbike race.

The PSP dispatched one traffic PSP officer to investigate the situation on Avenida Wai Long and Estrada da Ponta da Cabrita.

The PSP officer stopped his motorbike on Estr. da Ponta da Cabrita, blocking the road. The police officer then turned on the warning signal of his vehicle. Soon afterwards, three heavy-duty motorbikes approached the road, with the PSP officer indicating an official stop gesture in front of the three riders. The riders failed to comply with the stop order for police inspection and turned around and left the scene.

The PSP then assigned another officer to intercept the three bikes on another avenue.

The second PSP officer spotted the vehicles and, using both vehicle lights and hand gestures, signaled for them to stop. The three riders once again ignored the order. In addition, they rode past the second police officer at high speed, and ended up driving against the direction of traffic.

Later, on the same day, at 8 p.m., the three riders visited the PSP police station, according to the police. They claimed that they had not seen the police officer, although the officer had been in the middle of the road with his vehicle parked blocking the road and with lights on as a signal.

The PSP insisted that both officers were within visual range and that the three riders would have been able to clearly spot the officers.

The PSP charged the three riders with disobedience and dangerous driving. The police referred them to the prosecution authority.

The three riders are all Macau residents in their thirties. JZ