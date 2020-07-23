Crime | Deputy police chief caught drunk driving after crashing motorcycle

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) has revealed that a member of the force has been caught driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing his motorcycle during the early hours of Monday morning.

According to the PSP spokesperson, the 50-year-old man is deputy chief of the force and was injured in the accident, which occurred around 5 a.m. on Avenida de Lisboa in central Macau.

The preliminary investigation made by the PSP found that the man had spent the evening at a karaoke venue where he had several drinks before returning home.

He told the PSP that he had walked from the karaoke venue but, after arriving home, he discovered that he had left his phone behind at the venue.

He then decided to ride his motorcycle to the karaoke venue and, upon finding it already closed, attempted to return home. However, while passing along the Avenida de Lisboa the motorcycle slipped on the wet pavement and crashed.

The man was taken to the Conde de São Januário Hospital Center by Ambulance, where he tested positive for alcohol. The test indicated 1.91 grams per liter of alcohol in his blood.

In response to questions from the media, the PSP spokesperson said that the force has already initiated procedures for disciplinary action against the police deputy chief. According to the same source, the procedures are currently suspended until the man is discharged from the hospital and they are able to continue.

This incident occurred only two days after another, previously reported by the Times, in which a Judiciary Police (PJ) inspector was also caught driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing his car into a row of parked motorcycles on the slope next to government headquarters early Saturday morning.

In this instance, justice was swift and the Court of First Instance sentenced him to a penalty of three months’ imprisonment, which will be suspended for the period of one year on the condition that a donation of at least 8,000 patacas is made to the local charitable organization Fu Hong Society.

‘Peeping Tom’ caught in Taipa

A 38-year-old non-resident worker from the mainland has been caught by the PSP after a local 36-year-old woman made a complaint to the police on July 16, stating that she had found a man near the pedestrian flyover over the Avenida da Baia de Nossa Senhora da Boa Esperança in Cotai filming under her skirt.

After the complaint, the PSP officers initiated an investigation and watched footage from the surveillance cameras located in that area, allowing them to identify the suspect.

A few days later, on July 21, the police finally found and detained the man at his workplace, a restaurant of a hotel located in the same area.

The man confessed to the PSP that he tried to film under the skirt of the woman, justifying the act by saying that the woman was very pretty and she was wearing a short skirt that made him feel compelled to do it.

In a later inspection of his mobile phone, the police also found that he had a total of five video recordings of the same kind, only one of which was related to the woman who had pressed charges, with the other four being of other unidentifiable women.

The man has been already presented to the Public Prosecutions Office to respond to the accusations of illegal filming.