Crime | Dinner among friends ends in rape report

A home dinner among friends ended badly when the property owner accused her guest of raping her, a Judiciary Police (PJ) spokesperson revealed during yesterday’s joint press conference.

The case occurred last Friday when a local couple hosted a guest for dinner at their house.

After dinner, during which the victim said they all had a lot of wine, the husband fell into a deep sleep in the living room.

At that time, the woman in her twenties went to the couple’s bedroom to check on their child, who had been sleeping there.

According to her testimony, the guest, a 38-year-old male resident, appeared in the room and started to touch her body and eventually forced her into sexual intercourse.

The woman says she did not consent to the actions of the man, although she told the PJ that she did not offer any resistance to the man because she was afraid that he would harm the child that was sleeping next to her.

The next day, she told her husband what had happened and they filed a complaint with the PJ, who started to investigate the case and search for the suspect.

The suspect, who was found on the same day, denied the accusations of rape but the PJ spokesperson said that the police believes there is strong evidence against him, as the house had several surveillance cameras installed to check on the baby. In the footage taken from those cameras, it is possible to see that before that moment in which the woman claims that the rape occurred, the suspect had purposely turned the cameras to face different directions, allegedly so his actions would not be recorded.

He was presented to the Public Prosecutions Office on July 11.

In a separate case also reported by the PJ at the same press conference, the police force reported a case of breach of trust by a human resources recruitment agent.

The case was uncovered after a contractor received a report that 13 workers who had been hired to work at his construction site had filed a complaint with the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) claiming that they had outstanding wages from their work.

Questioned by the DSAL, the man claimed to have paid all the salaries through a recruitment agent, a 52-year old woman named Wu, stating that he had given to the agent a total of MOP85,610 for the purpose.

The case was then transferred to the PJ, who began the investigation and the search for Wu.

When finally caught by the police, on July 13, she admitted to having received the money from the contractor and failing to pay the salaries of the workers, explaining that she had spent all the money on personal expenses and gambling activities.

In another case reported by the PJ, a local woman claimed to have been swindled out of RMB36,660 in an online- scam.

The woman reported that she had met purported U.S. soldier online, with whom she had been conversing for a while.

One day the man told her that was sending her a parcel containing the amount of USD200,000 that he could not keep at his place for security reasons.

To receive the parcel on his behalf the woman would have to pay only for the freight and some taxes.

She agreed and proceeded to transfer money to accounts indicated by the man on three occasions.

After sending the money, she said she immediately lost contact with the man and that she also never received any parcel, leading her to believe she had been involved in a scam.