Crime | Drunk driver crashes vehicle at Border Gate checkpoint

A drunk driver crashed his vehicle into a gate at the Border Gate vehicle passageway on March 26, on his way back to Macau from Zhuhai, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) announced yesterday.

The 56-year-old businessman from Macau, surnamed Choi, was charged by the PSP with drunk driving. His sentence came out soon after and was reported by the police authority yesterday.

Choi was sentenced by the court to five months’ imprisonment with one year’s probation. His driving license was also suspended for one year.

The incident occurred at around 10 p.m. that night. He was driving his double-plate car, which is eligible to drive in both Zhuhai and Macau, and was returning to the Special Administrative Region.

Like all other drivers using the vehicle checkpoint, he was required to pass through border control in his car. While he was doing so, he crashed into a gate in the passageway. Following the car accident, the officers on duty approached the site and attempted to investigate.

The PSP officers discovered clues that the driver might have consumed alcohol before driving. The officers then conducted alcohol blood test on the driver and found that his blood alcohol level was 1.81 grams per liter, which is above the legal threshold and is considered drunk driving.

During the investigation, the driver admitted to the police that he had consumed alcoholic beverages at a dinner earlier that night in Zhuhai.

Salesperson embezzles 1 million patacas

The Judiciary Police announced a case of embezzlement in which a 31-year-old suspect, surnamed Huang, stands accused of stealing 1 million patacas from the company he worked for.

Working as a salesperson at a liquor wholesaler, the male non-resident worker from the mainland admitted that he had taken the money and lost it all gambling. The money he took was composed of payments from customers. Part of the suspect’s job was to collect such payments on behalf of the company.

The case concerned 20 customers of the wholesaler. The largest payment amounted to MOP510,000. While auditing its accounts, the wholesaler discovered that payments from these clients had not been received. After questioning the suspect, the crime was discovered.

Instant messaging app dating scam

A 37-year-old local delivery worker was reportedly scammed out of HKD30,000 and MOP36,000 to dating fraud. He began chatting with a woman on an instant messaging app, before inviting her out.

She told him that he needed to prove his financial viability to her parents, so that she would be allowed to go out with him. She asked him to transfer the two amounts to demonstrate his finances and the victim complied.

According to the police report, the man was confident about the possibility of meeting this woman, and so agreed to the request.

Later, upon realizing he had been tricked, the man reported the case to the Judiciary Police, noting the losses of HKD30,000 and MOP36,000 to fraud.