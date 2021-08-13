Crime | Elderly man apprehended for allegedly ripping open motorbike seat

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) has arrested a man for ripping open the seat of a parked motorbike.

The man is in his 80s and a local resident.

At about 10:30 p.m. on July 31, the PSP received a report from an individual, believed to be the owner of the motorbike, saying that the seat of the bike had been cut open and claiming a loss of MOP500.

After reviewing surveillance camera footage, the police managed to make a connection between the case and an elderly man who passed by and had contact with the motorbike that morning.

Not only did the man have contact with the vehicle, surveillance cameras also filmed him taking out an object from the bag that he carried and motioning towards the seat.

He was also filmed leaving the scene.

On August 9, the police questioned the man at his residence. The man moved his bag from the living room to the bedroom, but retained a foldable knife in his hand.

The man defended himself by claiming that he only used the motorbike for physical support that day and denying any other actions. He claimed that the knife was for him to cut food into bite-sized pieces. AL