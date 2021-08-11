Crime | ‘Goalkeeper man’ who blocked police motorcycle apprehended

The “goalkeeper man” who allegedly lay in front of a police motorcycle in an attempt to prevent the police officer from leaving the scene of an accident has been apprehended by the Public Security Police Force (PSP), the police announced yesterday.

The suspect is a local sexagenarian surnamed Ng, who claims to be unemployed.

The incident took place beside a car accident which occurred at about midday on August 7.

The accident involved a minivan and a light vehicle, which crashed on the intersection of Travessa dos Bombeiros and Rua de Francisco Xavier Pereira. The minivan crashed first into the light vehicle at the intersection, then veered off the road, smashing into the glass façade of a clinic.

The minivan then reversed at high speed along the Travessa but left the road again, smashing the roller door of a shop on the Travessa. The vehicle also damaged a number of roadside safety pillars and fences.

The PSP revealed that after attending to the car accident, a police officer and a deputy chief officer stayed behind to assist with the towing of the minivan, which became undrivable after the second crash.

As the towing truck tried to pull out the stuck minivan, the deputy chief officer tried to ward off pedestrians for their own safety, among them the suspect. However, the suspect is alleged to have refused to stay out of the immediate area of the accident. He reportedly yelled at the officer, accusing him of unfair policing, and threatened the deputy chief officer that if the officer touched him, he would fall to the ground immediately.

The deputy chief officer chose to ignore the suspect.

At the conclusion of the operation, the deputy chief officer mounted his motorcycle to return to the police station.

The suspect then allegedly stood behind the motorcycle, preventing the deputy chief officer from leaving the scene.

When the officer tried to ward off the suspect, the suspect is reported to have immediately fallen to the ground, calling for an ambulance and claiming to be injured. He also accused the police of pushing him to the ground.

He was then taken to the police station for questioning but did not cooperate. He was charged with false accusation, among other offences.

man takes

upskirt pictures

A man accused of taking upskirt pictures has been apprehended by the PSP. He told the police that he works as a cook.

His latest attempt is alleged to have taken place at about 9 a.m. on August 4 in the elevator of the underpass at the Rua do Sintra.

That morning, the accused took the elevator with three other women, who were friends and in a group. One of the women reported noticing the man taking pictures from below the victim’s skirt with his cellphone.

The witness immediately confronted the man and asked to have a look at his cellphone. However, the women did not find anything incriminating even in the folder of deleted material. Nonetheless, the witness insisted that they call the police.

Hearing this, the suspect fled the scene immediately.

After receiving the report, the PSP discovered that the man drove a car while fleeing from the scene. Additionally, the police also discovered that the man resides on Rua de Joao de Araujo, where he was apprehended by the police.

During the interrogation, the suspect confessed to the police about the crime. He said that he became sexually attracted to women in uniform skirt and stockings when viewing pornographic websites last year.

From the second half of last year, he has frequented the main commercial district, including the Praia Grande, to film his victims.

During his arrest, the police seized two other cellphones and a tablet computer. The three devices contained 4,200 copies of such pictures.