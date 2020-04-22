Crime | Husband suspected of killing wife after argument

A 67-year-old man is suspected to have killed his 66-year-old wife over a financial disagreement, the Judiciary Police (PJ) disclosed yesterday.

The couple had been married for about 40 years. They have a son and two daughters.

Early Monday morning, the PJ was notified by the Fire Services Bureau of the discovery of a body in an apartment on the eighth floor of an Areia Preta building.

After preliminary investigations, the PJ recategorized the case to murder. The suspect was arrested on site.

The police found a fracture in the head of the victim upon inspecting her body at the scene. A post-mortem examination discovered that there were more than 10 wounds on the woman’s body, believed to have been caused by blunt objects. Wounds on both hands of the deceased suggested an attempt to defend herself.

During the investigation at the police station, the suspect confessed to the police that he had killed his wife over a money dispute.

The man claimed that he killed his wife accidentally on the evening of April 19, when they were having dinner. It was the night before he called for emergency services.

Over dinner, they had an argument about money. The husband asked his wife for his bank passbook.

According to the police, the wife refused to retrieve it, knowing that her husband had a gambling addiction. The wife also hit her husband’s hands and head with her chopsticks.

The man reportedly lost his temper and picked up the small chair on which he was sitting. He banged the chair against his wife several times until the woman lost consciousness.

Afterwards, the man hastily cleared the crime scene. He cleaned the blood from the apartment and changed his wife’s outfit.

He moved his wife’s body to the kitchen. He then transferred MOP2,000 from his late wife’s handbag to a secret drawer in the wardrobe, to suggest a murder in the context of a burglary.

Before going to work that night, he disposed of his wife’s bloody outfit at a public rubbish collection point. AL