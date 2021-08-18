Crime | Local man detained for taking upskirt videos of people in streets

A man in his 40s has been detained by the Public Security Police Force (PSP) after being caught taking video footage up the skirts of women walking on the streets of Macau, the PSP reported.

The man, who is a staff member of a casino cage, was caught by one of his victims, a woman in her 30s. The victim noticed him taking pictures under her skirt while he was walking behind her on August 11 around 5 p.m. when she was walking along the street at Largo do Aquino in central Macau.

She confronted him and took him to the police station nearby.

At the police station, the man confessed to the crime, claiming to have momentarily lost his self-control because the woman was very attractive.

The police found four videos on the man’s mobile phone of the woman who caught him red-handed.

A further investigation of his home identified that he had a collection of around 440 photos and 130 videos of unknown and unidentifiable women on a laptop.

Among this collection, 31 photos and 37 videos had been recorded in several locations in Macau. The man admitted to being the creator of these photos and footage.

However, he claims to have downloaded the rest of the media from several internet sources. According to the police report, the earliest footage was dated from mid-2018.

This is the second case of this nature discovered by the police in one week.

Last week, the PSP also arrested a local man in Taipa for conducting the same unlawful activity.