Crime | Man accused of domestic violence for threatening wife

A 65-year-old man, a local resident working as a driver, is being accused of domestic violence after he allegedly repeatedly threatened and abused his wife, the Judiciary Police (PJ) spokesperson informed yesterday during the regular joint press conference of the police forces.

According to the report, the case was brought to the attention of the PJ via a communication from the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) from whom the 45-year-old woman requested help.

To IAS first and then to the PJ, she said she had been continuously mistreated and threatened by her husband, including several instances of physical violence.

The couple, who live in Macau, married in the mainland back in 2008. They have two daughters aged 12 and 10 years old.

According to the wife, her husband’s ongoing mistreatment has been long term, leading her to attempt suicide twice in 2013 and 2017. Apparently, the IAS is monitoring the case and providing her with psychological support.

The breaking point is believed to have occurred on May 1, when the woman went to the mainland to seek a job to try and move away from her husband.

According to her statements to the PJ, when she returned to Macau, her husband became aware of her plan and threatened her by pushing a bottle of a corrosive liquid used to unclog pipes against her face and threatening to pour the contents over her. She said that he also confiscated her identification documents to prevent her from leaving Macau.

During this incident, the woman called the police, but when they arrived at the scene, she refused their help.

The woman said that on other occasions, her husband threatened her with a kitchen knife.

After the situation deteriorated, she called the IAS for help on June 18, which led to them becoming aware of the case.

The man was detained on that day at the couple’s home in the Northern District and presented to the Public Prosecutions Office the next day to be accused of domestic violence.

The PJ said that they searched the couple’s home, where they found a kitchen knife and several bottles of the unclogging liquid that she had mentioned in her testimony.