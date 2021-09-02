Crime | Man apprehended for assaulting police, gluing neighbors’ keyholes

A local man named Ng and aged 37 has been apprehended by police after gluing several neighbors’ keyholes, refusing to cooperate with police inquiries and finally assaulting the officers with a knife, causing injuries.

The case was reported yesterday at the regular police press briefing by both the Public Security Police Force (PSP) and the Judiciary Police (PJ). Both forces were called to the scene where the confrontation occurred.

At the end of August, a woman living in the Alameda da Tranquilidade Building reported to the police that the keyhole on the door of her residence had been glued, so she could not enter the dwelling. The police checked other keyholes on the same floor and found three other glued holes.

The police officers’ attention was drawn to Ng, who lives on the same floor in the building.

The police were unable to investigate Ng because he locked himself in his apartment. The negotiation team of the PJ was thus called to try to convince him to cooperate. Four hours of talking yielded no results, so the police decided to retreat and give Ng time to calm down.

On the next day, the police received a report that Ng was wandering along the corridor with a knife in his hand. The PSP deployed its team of specialists. Meanwhile, the PJ also deployed a team, alongside a medical team from the public Conde de São Januário Hospital.

When the police arrived, Ng locked himself in his room again.

With the permission of Ng’s father, firefighters broke the door down. The police found Ng wielding a 10cm long knife. During the confrontation, Ng caused minor injuries to three PSP officers and five PJ inspectors.

The police then disarmed Ng with a baton. He was arrested and sent to the public hospital for medical attention. Officers discovered a black air gun in Ng’s apartment.

Ng’s father told the police that Ng receives psychiatric medical support every month

In another case, a woman allegedly had her savings stolen by her own brother after instructing him to withdraw HKD480,000 from a local junket and take the money back to mainland China.

The woman, aged 35, and her female friend, aged 29, are both from the mainland and are reported to be business partners.

According to the police, the two women were in need of money early this year, so the 35-year-old woman told her brother, a mainland resident aged 23 named Pan, to withdraw her money from a Macau junket.

The woman was later notified by the junket of the withdrawal, but heard nothing from her brother. Fearing a scam, she reported the case to the PJ.

Investigations showed that Pan did make the withdrawal, but immediately took the money to the gaming table, unfortunately losing the entire sum.

When, at the end of August, Pan re-entered Macau, the police arrested him at the Border Gate and charged him with abuse of trust. AL