Crime | Man arrested for defamation regarding Covid-19 information

A resident of The Bayview has been arrested for spreading false information and accused of defaming two senior officials in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The authorities received complaints from the Health Bureau (SSM) and the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) following a rumor that the director and a family member of another employee at the bureau were residing in The Bayview, where cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed. The Judiciary Police (PJ) was asked by the SSM and DSEDJ to investigate a post circulating online making this claim. Authorities have denied the claims made in the article.

The police later located the suspect, a 37-year-old male, who claims to have heard the rumor from a homeowners’ group chat.

“There are strong indications that the suspect committed the crimes of defamation and libel; and of offending the legal person exercising public authority,” stated the PJ.

The PJ said that the rumors have had a negative impact on the public’s impression of the government’s disease control measures.

The suspect will be presented at the Public Prosecutor’s Office to be investigated for the alleged crimes. Staff Reporter