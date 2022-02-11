Crime | Man arrested for privacy intrusion and harassment over online broadcasting

A 34-year-old man from the mainland has been detained by the Public Security Police Force (PSP) after he uploaded a live-stream to the internet publishing private information about a local 28-year-old woman and encouraging viewers to call to woman’s phone number to harass her, a PSP spokesperson reported.

The case came to the attention of the police following a complaint from the victim. The woman told the PSP that after being receiving several harassing and threatening phone calls from unidentified strangers over a number of consecutive days, she discovered from a friend that the cause was the suspect’s live-stream.

After identifying the man, the PSP detained him for questioning as he was trying to reenter Macau. He initially denied the accusations, but after searching his mobile phone, the PSP found the software used for the live-stream.

Finally, the suspect confessed to the crime, justifying that it had to do with his personal history with the woman. At this point, the individuals who called the woman to harass her remain unidentified. RM