CRIME | Man assists friend to rape own partner

A man who allegedly helped his friend twice to rape his former girlfriend, who was then a minor, was accidentally discovered while local law-enforcement authorities were investigating a drug consumption case.

The case was uncovered in 2017, when the girl passed out after consuming drugs at her then-boyfriend’s place. The police were notified by her friends and passed the case to the Public Prosecutions Office (MP).

It was originally investigated by the Public Security Police Force (PSP), as drug investigations are under its authority.

During the inquiry, the girl disclosed that she had been raped by a friend of her former boyfriend at least twice. The friend is surnamed Chu and the former boyfriend Wong, both locals.

Besides this, she has also had sexual intercourse with Wong, the then-boyfriend.

The MP then got the Judiciary Police involved, as the crime falls within the authority of the entity.

Following the inquiry, the police arrested Wong in September 2017 for having sexual intercourse with a minor. The girl was below 16 years old when she had sex with Wong, which is under legal age of consent.

The couple started dating each other in October 2015. Several months later, in early 2016, the girl visited Wong’s place and found Chu also there. Wong asked to have threesome but the girl refused.

Ignoring the lack of consent, Chu approached and raped the girl. Out of fear, the girl did not disclose the rape to anybody else.

In March 2016, the three joyrode in a car driven by Wong, who pulled up on a hillside on Coloane. Chu took advantage of the isolation and raped the girl again, witnessed by Wong, who made no sound and obstruction.

With Wong arrested already, the law-enforcement entities carried on tracing the remaining suspect, Chu, for three years. The suspect was arrested at the Border Gate by the PSP as he attempted to leave Macau for mainland China on December 4.

Man arrested for

falsifying crimes

A man who deceived his sister in an attempt to get money for further gambling has been arrested by the PJ for falsifying crimes.

Surnamed Li, the mainland tourist and suspect staged a hoax to cheat his sister, who was then in mainland China. She was told that Li had been abducted by loan sharks after losing and being unable to repay the HKD50,000 that he had borrowed from them.

Desperate to save her brother, the sister reported the case to the police right away.

The police commenced an investigation at the hotel reported by the brother to be the location of the abduction. They discovered Li alone in a hotel room and could not find any indication of abduction.

Although the police found the crime to be untrue, Li tried to further deceived the police, making up details of his abduction. However, when questioned by the police, Li was not able to tell where he was abducted.

Meanwhile, the police reviewed footage from surveillance cameras in the hotel and on the streets nearby. They could not find any evidence to prove the claimed abduction.

Rather, they discovered Li walking freely around the neighborhood, on top of gambling without any risk or concerns in the casino.

Following further inquiries, the suspect finally confessed the fraud to the police. He was charged with falsifying crimes and scamming.

After all, it was true that Li had indeed lost all his money at the casino. Only the story about the abduction was faked, in the hopes of getting money from his sister.