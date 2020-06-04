Crime | Man charged for aggravated bodily harm during house visit

A non-resident worker from Vietnam has been charged with assaulting another man during a visit to an apartment he hoped to rent, the Judiciary Police (PJ) informed.

According to the PJ report, while visiting an apartment located at a low-rise building in Rua Três do Bairro do Iao Hon, which he intended to rent, the 40-year-old man found the current tenant still living in the apartment.

According to the victim, an argument then broke out because he was not comfortable with the suspect visiting the house without warning while his possessions were there.

In the middle of the argument, the suspect picked up a cleaver and waved it in front of the victim’s face, eventually hitting him in the forehead.

After the suspect left, the victim filed a complaint with the PSP, who then transferred the case to the PJ for further investigation.

On June 1, the day after the incident, the suspect was detained by the PJ in the vicinity of the Areia Preta Triangle Garden, confessing the crime but declaring that he had no intention of hitting the man.

According to the PJ’s clarification of media questions, the suspect was presented yesterday morning to the Public Prosecutions Office to be accused of aggravated bodily harm as he had hit the victim with an instrument that is considered a melee weapon.