Crime | Man scammed in fake investment scheme while seeking prostitution services

A 20-year-old local male has been reportedly involved in a false money investment scheme while searching for prostitution services in Macau, the Judiciary Police (PJ) informed yesterday.

According to the PJ report, the man was seeking prostitution services online when he met a woman who claimed she would be able to fulfil his request.

After some discussion, she then introduced him to a money investment scheme that she claimed would offer him a high return.

He decided to try the scheme, investing RMB580, which gave him a swift profit of RMB150. Enticed by the earnings, he then decided to increase his investment several times, with the amounts reaching RMB85,618.

He subsequently encountered difficulty in withdrawing his earnings and later realized he had lost contact with the alleged woman. He then presented the case to the PJ claiming to have lost over RMB85,000 in the scam. RM