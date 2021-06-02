Crime | Man secretly photographs woman in public library

A young man was arrested by the Public Security Police Force last Thursday at the Patane Library over allegations that he secretly took a sexually intrusive photograph of a woman.

The suspect, surnamed Leong, was reported to be 19 years old and unemployed. The victim is a woman in her 30s.

The PSP received a report around 5 p.m. last Thursday of an alleged sexual harassment case that took place at the Patane Library. At the scene, the PSP officers spoke to both the suspect and the victim.

According to the victim, she became aware around 4:30 p.m. that the suspect was loitering around her. Later, she observed the suspect taking a seat and starting to read.

At about 4:45 p.m., the victim felt something touch her thigh and noticed that at the same time the suspect had moved away from the scene quickly. She therefore believed that explicit and invasive photographs had been taken of her and promptly requested that security guards stop the suspect from leaving the library.

Following their on-site inquiries, the suspect confessed to the PSP officers that he committed the crime out of attraction to the victim’s appearance and had touched the victim’s thigh while taking the photographs.

He deleted the four photographs taken.

In another case, the Judiciary Police busted an alleged arson case June 14.

The first report was to the PSP of a fire on the second floor of a residential building on Rua da Praia do Manduco. After preliminary inquiries, the PSP referred the case to the PJ.

PJ inspectors discovered burnt ashes on the ground of the corridor and darkened walls. The victim reported no losses.

The PJ’s attention was drawn to a resident living on the same floor.

The 61-year old suspect is surnamed Leong and worked as a security guard. He confessed to committing the crime.

In his confession, the suspect declared that he was back home from an overnight shift that day. He hoped to sleep but his neighbor – the victim – kept making noise, obstructing his rest.

Therefore, he decided to light some newspaper and discard it in the corridor. He also wiped some ash on the walls “as an expression of dissatisfaction.”

As such, the PJ arrested him on charges of arson and passed him to the Public Prosecutions Office for further investigation.