Crime | New scam using Hong Kong, Taiwan pro-independence messages target students

A new type of phone scam was reported by the Judiciary Police (PJ) yesterday during its regular press conference. Although the modus operandi is well-known – making use of phone calls to people from criminal groups impersonating police officers from Beijing – this case has an added twist.

According to the PJ report, the targets of the scamming phone call are university students from the mainland studying at the University of Macau. They are confronted with the claim that a mobile phone number, allegedly registered under their name, has been tracked by the national police and detected sending messages supporting the independence of Hong Kong and Taiwan.

As with previous similar scams, the perpetrators call on victims to disclose all their personal data and after that, request they transfer money into an account on the mainland.

In the case reported that occurred on April 24, a 23-year-old student – a resident from the mainland – was caught by the scam, losing RMB10,000. RM