Crime | Non-resident worker steals motorcycle for ‘fun’

A 60-year-old non-resident worker from the mainland working as a security guard for a commercial store has been detained by the police after taking a motorcycle that did not belong to him from a street parking spot on the Estrada da Baia da Nossa Senhora da Esperança in Cotai, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported.

The owner reported the theft to the police on June 17.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from the area and observed that around 11:30 a.m. that day, the suspect rode a motorcycle to that location and parked alongside the motorcycle.

After parking, he rode off on the other motorcycle and parked it nearby at the Avenida Cidade Nova, in the Cotai area.

Through the vehicle registration of the first motorcycle, which belonged to the suspect, the police found his address. They detained him at his home at the Estrada Marginal da Areia Preta on June 19.

The man told the police that while parking, he saw the motorcycle had its key in the ignition, and so he decided to take it “just for fun.”

He was presented to the Public Prosecutions Office on June 21, being accused of the crime of misappropriating a vehicle, which is punishable by imprisonment for up to two years or a monetary fine equivalent to up to 240 days.