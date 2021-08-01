Crime | PJ discovers fake marriage dating back to 1997

The Judiciary Police (PJ) have discovered a case of a fake marriage dating back to 1997, in the time of Portuguese administration.

The case was referred to the police by the Identification Bureau (DSI) who found various activities of the couple to be suspicious.

Upon investigation, the PJ found that the now 49-year-old woman, originally from Fujian Province, was married on the mainland to a man from the same province.

Before arriving in Macau, she filed for a divorce from her husband, and just a few weeks after arriving in Macau she remarried a local 49-year-old man that the PJ found to be a cousin of her previous husband.

After the marriage, in 1997, she applied for resident status on the grounds of family reunion, received her Macau Identification Card, and began to work as a croupier in a casino in Macau.

She also had a son from her previous marriage, born in 1993, and applied for resident status for him around the year 2000.

Hitherto, there were few grounds for suspicion. However, just 20 days after she was granted permanent resident status in 2005 she filed for divorce from the local man and returned to the mainland to remarry her previous husband.

The DSI became suspicious when she recently attempted to apply for resident status for her original husband, leading the DSI to investigate her background.

Questioned by the PJ, the former (local) husband admitted that the 1997 marriage was a fake one and that they had never had conjugal relations.

He related how he was asked by his cousin’s family to assist them, since they were very poor and in a difficult situation in Fujian.

However, the woman denied the story when questioned, and told a different version. She claimed that she divorced her first husband because of relationship difficulties, and later decided to divorce her second husband because she disliked his gambling addiction.

According to the PJ spokesperson, the police have sufficient evidence, besides the confession of the local man, to prove that his version is the accurate one.

Both suspects have been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office on charges of making false declarations as well as document forgery.

Mainland man charged with resisting police after jaywalking

A 42-year-old man from the mainland has been charged with resisting and disobeying police officers from the Public Security Police Force (PSP) after having been caught jaywalking at Rua Cidade de Sintra in the NAPE district.

Officers on patrol spotted the man crossing the street into the Garden of the Arts, and pursued him in order to identify him. Suspiciously, the man ran away from officers in the direction of Ferreira do Amaral Square.

When he was finally caught, the man continued to resist detention and when ordered by the officers to present his identification documents failed to comply.

Later, at the Police Station, the PSP discovered that the reason for the man’s flight was that he had overstayed his entry permit since August 10.