Crime | PSP arrests theft suspect after a hot pursuit in ZAPE area

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) has arrested a man suspected of theft yesterday morning following a high-speed pursuit through the NAPE and ZAPE areas, the PSP announced yesterday at the regular press conference of the police forces.

According to the statement, the PSP received a notification at 10:06 a.m. yesterday that a 51-year-old woman from the mainland had been assaulted and robbed in the Avenida 24 de Junho in the NAPE area. A man punched her in the chest and then stole her handbag .

The PSP deployed officers to the location who found the woman. To the police, she said that while she was walking on the street a man suddenly punched her, making her fall to the ground. He then took her handbag and fled the scene on foot in the direction of the ZAPE area.

Just five minutes later, officers spotted a man matching the victim’s description at the Avenida do Dr. Rodrigo Rodrigues.

When he saw the officers following in pursuit, he entered a taxi which then drove in the direction of the city center.

The police officers finally stopped the taxi at Rua da Encosta and detained the fugitive.

According to the victim, the bag contained all her documents, RMB6,100 and HKD40,300 in cash and HKD37,000 in casino gaming chips.

Questioned by the PSP, the man admitted to the crime, and added that after stealing the handbag he only kept the cash from it, discarding the bag and other contents at a rubbish bin located at the President Hotel.

Officers then went to the hotel and found the victim’s bag with all the documents and casino chips still inside, thus managing to recover all the stolen items.

The suspect is a 40-year-old male who is also from the mainland. At the time of the press conference, his case was waiting to be referred to the Public Prosecutions Office to be charged for theft.