Crime | Resident scammed in credit card fraud

A local woman has filed a complaint with the Judiciary Police (PJ) claiming that her credit card details were unlawfully used to acquire an air ticket, a PJ spokesperson said during the regular joint police forces press conference on Monday.

The case occurred earlier this month. The woman suspects that someone gained access to her credit card information when she paid for items on an online shopping platform.

According to her statements to the police, minutes after she had used her credit card to pay for the shopping online, she received an SMS from her bank stating that her card had been used for a transaction amounting to USD864 (around MOP7,000).

After contacting her credit card provider, she learned that the money was used to acquire an airfare ticket on an online platform.

The PJ is currently investigating the case but have no information about who might have unlawfully used the credit card data.

In a separate case, the PJ disclosed that a man had fallen victim to a known scam while trying to solicit the services of a prostitute.

Consistent with multiple reports from the police forces over the years, after arranging a meeting with the alleged woman, the man received a phone call from a different person, asking for a security deposit.

Following the modus operandi of previous cases, the deposit was requested in the form of value stored cards acquired in convenience stores, and the card codes were provided to the person over the phone.

After repeated requests for more money, the victim realized he had been scammed, having lost MOP21,000 in total.