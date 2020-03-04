Crime | Teenage boy accused of rape after girlfriend falls pregnant

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has charged a 16-year-old Macau local teenage boy with rape after his 15-year-old girlfriend became pregnant.

According to a report from the PJ, both the boy and the girl are middle school students from two different schools.

The pair had been dating since 2018. Prior to February 29, when the girl’s mother took her daughter to the police station to report the case, the couple had engaged in sexual intercourse on multiple occasions.

Recently, the girl discovered she was pregnant and informed her mother. Her mother took her to the hospital, where the pregnancy was confirmed. She is nine weeks pregnant.

Following these events, the boy’s parents accompanied him to the police station for further investigation. JZ