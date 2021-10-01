Crime | TUI rejects appeal from two defendants in ‘Hotel Lisboa’ prostitution case

The Court of Final Appeal (TUI) has rejected the appeals made by two out of the three defendants in the exploitation of prostitution case also known as the “Hotel Lisboa case”, the office of the president of the TUI announced in a statement.

The three defendants appealed to TUI after the Court of Second Instance (TSI) ruled in 2019 to increase the prison sentences originally handed down by the Court of First Instance to the three defendants in the 2015 case.

The collective ruling from the judges of TUI confirmed the sentence of five and eight years of imprisonment given to two of the defendants in the case, one of whom, Alan Ho, is the alleged ring leader and nephew of late casino tycoon Stanley Ho.

The same court decision overturned the charge of participating in a crime syndicate for the third defendant, sending the process back to the TSI where the defendant’s case will be re-evaluated, taking into account a combined three counts of operating prostitution.

Alan Ho, former executive director of the Hotel Lisboa, had seen a significant extension added to his sentence by the TSI from the original 13 months’ imprisonment, which Ho had already served. His sentence remains at a total of eight years, given it had been proven that he founded and led a criminal cartel, and organized the prostitution. The TJB has found him guilty only of the second crime.