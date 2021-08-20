Crime | Two injured in Toi San stabbing

A man and a woman were injured by another man at a residential building in Toi San yesterday morning.

A credible source told the Times that the families of the suspect and the two victims have been neighbors on the 18th floor for about three decades.

The man, who is 63 years old, suffered a cut on his neck which led to 30 medical stitches. The woman, 54 years old, suffered multiple cuts on both of her hands and her neck. The two are neighbors but not spouses as some reports have stated.

The law-enforcement authorities did not release much information at press time, but witnesses said that the two were found on the ground floor with wounds, and the rescue team was notified soon after. Police were also notified.

The Judiciary Police apprehended a suspect at about 2:30 p.m. yesterday.

According to witness reports, the suspect had an argument with one of the two victims several months ago. Someone suspected the victim in question gave shelter to an alleged thief and that the suspect requested he be able to check the victim’s apartment, which was rebuffed by the victim.

The Times is aware that the victims have given statements to the police. AL