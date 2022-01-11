Crime | University student accused of sexually harassing tourist

A 23-year-old man from the mainland, studying in a local university, is accused of sexually harassing a 20-year-old mainland woman visiting Macau as a tourist, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) announced yesterday during the regular joint press conference of the police forces.

According to the victim’s testimony to the PSP on January 8 (Saturday), she met the man on the street in the Cotai area around noon on January 7. Understanding that she was a tourist and had little knowledge about Macau, the man offered to guide her around.

They exchanged contact details, and met again later that day, walking around the city. The woman said that, around 7 p.m., the man touched her waist. The victim said that she immediately rejected his touch and he stopped, but later, while the two were having dinner at a restaurant located at Avenida da Praia Grande, the man forcibly kissed her and touched her genitals.

She told police that she fled the restaurant and went back to her hotel. After arriving there, she thought about confronting the man regarding his behavior, but realized that she had been blocked from contacting him. She then made a complaint to the PSP.

While re-entering Macau from the mainland on January 8, the man was detained and taken for questioning.

He admitted having touched her waist and having tried to kiss her at the restaurant, but he said that he was just trying to seduce her. He also refused to admit having touched the woman’s genitals, claiming that he was only massaging her legs as she was tired from walking.

These arguments did not convince the police, who said they had reviewed footage from the surveillance cameras and have enough evidence to prosecute the man.

He was sent to the Public Prosecutions Office to be accused of the crime of sexual harassment.