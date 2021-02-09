Crime | Woman married local man to be a sex worker

Yesterday, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) reported details during the joint police press conference about a case in which a 36-year-old mainland woman married a local resident in order to come to Macau to be a sex worker.

The police arrested the two suspects for document fraud.

The woman is a mainland resident and the man is a Macau resident who is in his 40s.

In 2014, the two met in a massage club in Zhuhai where the woman was working.

In 2019, the two met again in a casino in Macau. The woman told the man that she wanted to stay in Macau for a long period so she could make money in the city through sex work.

The woman proposed to the man so that she could achieve her goal, and in return, she offered to provide free sexual services to the man.

In January 2020, the two registered their marriage in mainland China. The woman then applied for a family visiting visa to come to Macau.

On February 5, PSP patrol officers noticed the woman wandering around the Cotai Strip and approaching male pedestrians. The officers intercepted the woman and interviewed her.

Upon police interrogation, the woman divulged the story of her marriage to the PSP officers.

PSP officers then apprehended the man. The man admitted to the crime.

Yesterday, PSP presented information about the case to the prosecution authority, which will then determine whether to file charges against the suspect.