Criminal cases fall by one-third in first half of 2020

Compared with the first half of 2019, the same period this year has seen about 32% fewer criminal cases received by the police, the Office of the Secretary for Security announced yesterday.

The fall makes the count of criminal cases during the period this year 4,691.

A stable and satisfactory security condition is perceived to exist by the office, despite the Covid-19 pandemic presenting potential turbulence to society.

The police have also detected a change in the fashion in which scams and drug-dealing have been committed, although the authorities have recorded a falling inclination in the latter type of crimes.

A supporting fact is that the number of drug cases during the period nearly halved compared with the same period last year. The police saw trafficking by water on the rise due to stricter border controls during the pandemic.

On the other hand, there were two murder cases. The police pointed out that despite both being cracked down upon swiftly, the social problems underlying those cases were worrying.

The authorities are reminding people to be vigilant, whether outside or at home.

The city saw an overall fall in sex-related crimes, but sexual abuse against children has risen in incidence. Education is the key to improving the situation, the police noted.

The secretary did not offer comments on the assessment of casino-related crimes in the first half of 2020 because it saw it as unrepresentative due to a near absence of incoming visitors and quiet casino activity. AL