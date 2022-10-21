Criteria to send local doctors for training in Beijing in progress

The government has not yet outlined the criteria for the selection of candidates to be trained at the Peking Union Medical College Hospital.

In response to a written inquiry by lawmaker Chan Iek Lap, who is also a medical doctor, Chou Kuok Hei, acting director of the preparatory office for the Islands Hospital, disclosed that his team and their counterparts in relevant entities are negotiating the criteria. Chou did not explain what he meant by “relevant entities.”

The appointment of the Peking Union Medical College Hospital to manage the future Islands Hospital was made after the local government consulted the National Health Commission for recommendations.

The criteria will focus on numerous areas, Chou said, such as prospective trainees, conditions for registration, modes of selection, as well as details of training and examination. He stressed that work is in progress and the office is striving to make an announcement “as early as possible.”

Chou also reiterated that an “Intention for Cooperation” document between the hospital and the preparatory office was signed on September 7, 2022, regarding the training of specialist doctors at the hospital in Beijing.

Trained doctors will eventually return to Macau and serve at the future Islands Hospital.

In his inquiry, Chan foresaw that the overall medical development strategy of the local government “will not only be directive to medical development in Macau but will also vigorously drive current medical professionals.” Therefore, clarifying the government’s overall plan for medical development is part and parcel of the preparation of local medical professionals.

In another written inquiry, lawmaker Si Ka Lon asked the government about environmental protection strategies, with particular emphasis on the inauguration of the smart electricity network.

Citing the Macau Environmental Condition Report 2021 published in June 2022, the lawmaker pointed out that the city has consumed more resources in 2021 than in 2020. This was especially seen in electricity consumption, which surpassed the consumption level in 2019, when Macau received 40 million tourists. In 2021, 71.4% of electricity generated was used in commercial operations, the lawmaker added.

As a national target, the lawmaker stressed that a smart electricity network must be built as soon as possible to cope with increased electricity consumption. At the same time, due to the old age of the Framework Law on the Environment, which was promulgated before 1999, the lawmaker suggested that the government put together its overall considerations on the matter.

In response to the inquiry, Ip Kuong Lam, acting director of the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA), stressed that the establishment of the smart electricity network is gradually coming together.

Information technology, data collection and automated control tactics will be employed to achieve better smart surveillance, dispatch, and stability across the local electricity network. It will also help with cleaner energy and the migration to electric vehicles.

By the end of the year, 40% of local electricity gauges will be renewed as a key step to developing the smart electricity network, with the conclusion of renewal efforts expected in 2025.

An overhaul to the Framework Law, meanwhile, is not the preferred approach, according to Ip. However, reviews will be made on an as-needed basis.