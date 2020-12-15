Cross-border bill payment launched

Local residents can now pay public utility and subsistence bills in Guangdong Province via 10 local banks, following the launch of a direct payment system for Guangdong and Macau.

Yesterday, the Monetary Authority of Macau (AMCM) and the Bank of China Guangdong Branch launched the system, which they considered a “milestone” in the implementation of cross-border bill payment activities.

The platform now allows local residents to pay public bills via local banks who joined the service, and through the collaboration of three utility and financial groups from Zhuhai and Jiangmen: the Huafa Group, Jiangmen Water and the Guangdong Broadcasting and Television Network.

“The completion and implementation of the cross-border bill payment activities […] symbolize a milestone in promoting interconnection between financial infrastructures between Guangdong and Macau,” AMCM noted in a statement.

The maximum limit for transactions is set at RMB50,000 and the daily bank transaction limit is RMB20,000.

Local banks included in the platform are: Bank of China Macau Branch, Tai Fung Bank Limited, BNU, OCBC Wing Hang Bank Limited, ICBC Macau, Banco Comercial de Macau, S.A., China Guangfa Bank, Macau Chinese Bank, Luso International Banking Limited and Well Link Bank. LV