Cross-border NAT validity reduced to 24 hours

The nucleic acid test (NAT) validity for cross-

border travelers was reduced again to 24 hours from yesterday due to the emergence of fresh Covid-19 cases in Zhuhai.

According to the health authorities, travelers entering and exiting through the Zhuhai-Macau port must obtain a negative NAT certificate within 24 hours.

The measure is tentatively scheduled for seven days until November 23.

“Other epidemic prevention and control measures at the Zhuhai-Macau port remain unchanged. The follow-up will be dynamically adjusted according to the epidemic situation,” said the Health Bureau.

The announcement came with the discovery of a new case recorded in the city yesterday that is linked with the underground mall in Gongbei.

The case involves a 40-year-old Chinese resident who works as a security guard for the Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU).

Sanitization work has been carried out in the government building and all DSSCU employees are required to take a NAT for three consecutive days.

Since Sunday, four cases have been recorded, which forced the lockdown of two residential buildings.

The government has guaranteed it will have no impact on the upcoming mega events such as the Grand Prix and the Macau Food Festival. LV