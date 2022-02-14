Cross-border RMB tax online services open to Macau residents

Hengqin has now implemented full electronic payment of cross-border RMB taxes, social insurance premiums and tax refunds, with the services available to Macau residents, the Guangdong Provincial Tax Administration announced last week.

“As a taxation department directly servicing Hong Kong and Macau, Hengqin has also enhanced the convenience of tax payment for Hong Kong and Macau taxpayers,” the authorities indicated.

Moreover, according to a report from chinanews.com, the non-contact processing rate of transactions involving Hong Kong and Macau has increased from 4% to 99%.

The Guangdong Provincial Tax Administration announced last week that the first non-contact tax payment services in Guangdong Province are operational.

The authorities also explained that before the implementation of the non-contact tax services, less than 5% of the 1,200 invoices processed on behalf of the taxpayers in Hengqin each month were handled online.

“However, by optimizing the functions of the e-tax bureau, simplifying the entry operation at the taxpayers’ end of the approved invoice types, streamlining the process of authorizing invoicing and increasing the types of invoices authorizing to the taxpayers, the online processing rate of Hengqin invoicing business was significantly increased to 96.48%,” the government added. JW