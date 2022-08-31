Cross-border traffic plunges 95%

Cross-border vehicular traffic in July plunged by 94.5% year-on-year to 19,371 trips, of which light automobile trips (332) tumbled by 99.9%, data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has shown. The downturn comes as the pandemic hit Macau in mid-June to July leading to a partial lockdown, as well as strict border restrictions. In the first seven months of 2022, cross-border vehicular traffic (1,916,223 trips) decreased by 22.9%, year-on-year. Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 392 trips in July, a decline of 77.4% year-on-year. From January to July 2022, the number of arriving and departing commercial flights declined by 36.1% year-on-year to 5,880 trips, while the gross weight of air cargo (30,963 tonnes) rose by 38.3%.

Sport For All to kick off this weekend

The “Sport For All Festival 2022” will start this weekend (September 3 and 4), running from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tap Seac Square. The festival will feature four different themed-gaming areas and performances for residents. The festival will be the first recreation and sports event to be held after the pandemic that occurred in mid-June. The Sports Bureau (ID) stated that more public recreation and sports activities will be launched in the next few months. For example, in September, there will be a sports day for the elderly, a summer sports carnival and a physical fitness challenge day.