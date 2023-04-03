Cross-border vehicle traffic hikes 76% in February

The city’s cross-border vehicle traffic in February increased by 75.7% year-on-year to 493,587 trips, the statistical service has reported. The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service showed the gross weight of port containerized cargo rose 25.3% year-on-year to 12,740 tons last month. Arriving and departing commercial flights totaled 1,976 trips in February, a significant rise of 50.7% year-on-year. The report showed traffic accidents last month increased 19.8% year-on-year to 986, with 332 people injured.

