Cross-border vehicle traffic surges in January

Macau’s cross-border vehicle traffic in January grew by 45% year on year to 430,011 trips, the city’s statistical service said yesterday. The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that the gross weight of port containerized cargo in January went down by 20.2% year on year to 11,501 tonnes. Arriving and departing commercial flights totaled 1,687 trips in January, an uplift of 14.8% year-on-year, showed the report. The report also showed that the number of traffic accidents in January dipped by 2.5% year-on-year to 1,072, with two people killed and 327 people injured.

Merchandise export down 37%

Total merchandise export amounted to MOP899 million in January 2023, down by 37.2% year-on-year. Data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows that value of re-exports (MOP810 million) fell by 34.3%, of which re-exports of Diamond & diamond jewellery and Watches declined by 83.1% and 63.8% respectively, while those of Articles for casino leapt by 735.3%. Meanwhile, total merchandise import went down by 24.7% year-on-year to MOP10.45 billion. Also, External merchandise trade totalled MOP11.35 billion in January 2023, down by 25.9% compared with MOP15.32 billion a year earlier.

IAM pledges to reduce overcrowding of animal shelters

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) pledged to build more animal enclosures by means of modular construction, increase the shelter space and add ancillary facilities for veterinarian care, office and backup by reorganising the facilities and equipment of Coloane Municipal Kennel. After the facilities come into use, the overall shelter space for animals of the municipal kennels, including Macao Municipal Kennel, for dog and cat enclosures will be increased by about 45%. Currently, there are a total of 75 dog enclosures and 46 cat enclosures in Macau and Coloane Municipal Kennels. Due due to limited space, a total of 135 dogs and 76 cats are sheltered in Municipal Kennels currently.