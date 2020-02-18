Crowds form after limited public services resume

Members of the public assembled at various public service buildings yesterday, despite the local government clearly advising people not to gather in large numbers. Yesterday, members of the public were seen forming long queues in front of the Financial Services Bureau and the Pac On Public Security Police Force immigration building, and other public department buildings, where they sought public service procedures. Last week, the local government suggested that the public avoid forming crowds once public services resume. The Health Bureau even suggested that 1 to 2 meters of distance should be kept between people. However, crowds were still closely packed. The resumption of basic public services is only until this Friday. The local government has not made a decision about further periods yet.

5,200 housing units under construction in last quarter of 2019

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Macau had a total of 73 housing projects under construction, expected to provide 5,274 housing units in total. According to a statement released yesterday by the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT), during the same period, the DSSOPT issued approvals of utilization to eight private housing projects involving 812 housing units. In the fourth quarter of 2019, 127 residential housing projects were being designed. These projects will provide 9,039 housing units to Macau. Additionally, during this period, 16 hotel developments were under construction. They will provide 6,814 rooms in total when finished. A total of 25 hotel project projects, which will provide 4,368 rooms, are under construction.

Association proposes gov’t renovate parks during slow period

The Women’s General Association of Macau has suggested the local government upgrade children’s playgrounds during this slow season. Wong Leong Kuan, deputy director of the association’s women’s policy research department, first pointed out that Macau’s public gardens and recreational zones require maintenance. In particular, many floors are severely damaged. Due to epidemic prevention measures, these spaces are not being used by the public as children are staying home. Wong recommended that the relevant departments take advantage of this to renovate the parks and improve their image to parents and children. She also hopes that the relevant government department can maintain the hygiene of all public spaces while they remain closed.