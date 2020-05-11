‘Crucial venue’ for national education to be launched next year

A pavilion featuring multimedia exhibits and training tools on the subject of national education will be launched next year.

Lou Pak Sang, director of the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ), unveiled the project in his response to the written interpellation by lawmaker Lam Lon Wai. The lawmaker had questioned the DSEJ about its progress on national education, otherwise known as the study of the country.

The DSEJ described the pavilion as a “crucial venue” for national education.

With regards to content to be expected in the pavilion, Lou anticipates it to feature Chinese history and culture, and the development of the People’s Republic of China, as well as major thematic exhibitions periodically.

Lou revealed that contents of the pavilion will be supplementary to the formal curriculum. Regular exhibits, such as pictures and replicas of relics, will be used to present Chinese history and culture.

According to Lou, parts of existing government venues will be used to set up the pavilion. For the time being, the bureau is working on planning and preparing for the pavilion.

Multimedia materials and thematic events will be held to complete the experience at the pavilion. AL