Crystal Fish 2022 puts disaster response mechanism to test

The civil protection structure for disaster response was once again put to the test Saturday.

Crystal Fish 2022, the code name for civil protection drills of this kind, tested for the first time the participation of civil protection volunteers and members of the Civil Protection Community Liaison Mechanism.

As in previous trials, the aim of the drill was to test and reinforce the coordination capacity under multiple scenarios of a severe typhoon, including several situations such as the evacuation plan for low-lying areas in storm surges during typhoons.

According to the civil protection authorities, the drill “greatly contributed to strengthening the community’s awareness of disaster prevention and collaboration with the authorities in civil protection work.”

The drill involved all members of the civil protection structure and was also attended by the deputy chief of staff of the Macau Garrison of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, Lieutenant Colonel Wang Hui.

During the drill, several incident scenarios that could occur during the passage of typhoons were simulated to test the response.

Situations included evacuation plans ahead of severe flooding, negotiation in cases of refusal to evacuate, handling of rumors, rescue of residents stranded by flood, collisions between moored vessels caused by strong wind, and road accidents on the lower deck of the Sai Van Bridge, among others.

In addition, a tabletop exercise was carried out for the response to a power outage that occurred in a medical observation hotel. There was also an on-site drill where personnel were sent to a medical observation hotel to deal with incidents resulting from the passage of the typhoon, a new scenario created by ongoing Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures.

The drill also included a simulation to remove obstacles blocking roads. The authorities used heavy machinery for the drill which was provided by professional associations and volunteers.

Another mechanism tested was the dissemination of notices and information through several channels.

The drill which lasted about four and half hours had a participation of 2,170 people, which included those from civic associations and volunteers.

Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak said that the drill was a success and it delivered the expected results in the several situations tested including the new scenarios relating to Covid-19 pandemic prevention.