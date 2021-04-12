CTM awaits 5G legislation for service commencement

Local telecom service provider Companhia de Telecomunicações de Macau (CTM) will soon be ready for the provision of 5G services, but needs legislation to be passed to commence the services, Ebel Cham, Vice President of Commercial of CTM has said.

Cham disclosed that the company is aiming to finish the infrastructure of the 5G network by mid-2021. Coverage will be fully indoor and outdoor. Progress to date has been satisfactory. Cham noted that the company has so far achieved indoor coverage of half the area of Macau. She is confident that the goal will be reached in a timely manner.

As for legislation, the government has reiterated that it is moving towards the process. Cham also remarked that the company was told by the government that the procedure is nearing a benchmark. As one of the four telecom service providers in Macau, CTM, despite being very eager, is still waiting for the government’s announcement.

Meanwhile, the telecom company is looking at the versatile applications of 5G technology, such as the Internet of Things. The telecom company has also started a partnership with a local catering e-platform. CTM will assist the catering company with WiFi, online and offline order placing, sales and delivery, e-payment and clearance, and more.

Cham highlighted this partnership as a corporate social responsibility-oriented project, with the hopes of upgrading local small and medium-sized enterprises.

The telecom company has also achieved a strategic partnership with Bank of China, Macau Branch, to further collaborate in smart finance. Cham noted that the partnership will be comprehensive and will progress Macau in the direction of becoming a smart city. AL