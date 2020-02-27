CTM deploys contingency measures while submarine cable awaits repair

Local telecom operator CTM has deployed a series of contingency measures including 24-hour network monitoring after it detected that a section of an optical submarine telecommunications cable located near Hong Kong had a fault, the operator has announced.

According to a statement, the repair vessel will be arriving at the site of the damaged cable section and carrying out restoration work at 12 p.m. on March 3 until 12 p.m. on March 6.

After it was detected that the SEA-ME-WE3 (SMW3) submarine cable was defective, CTM coordinated with the administrator of the cable to implement power reconfiguration and relocate the network resources to ensure stability of internet connection.

In the meantime, CTM has imposed measures, including the timely allocation of bandwidth resources, to re-route the data transmission via another telecommunication network to offload and divert the data traffic.

The measure was implemented to ensure the overall operation of Internet services.

CTM warned that during this period, internet users may experience slow speed when accessing some overseas websites.

It also pledged that CTM will continue to monitor the progress of the restoration and will keep the public updated in a timely manner. LV