CTM waives data fee for health code usage

CTM has announced that it will waive mobile data fees for its customers when using the Macao Health Code app. In a text message sent to its mobile network customers, the telecom firm said that starting from February 1, CTM postpaid and prepaid mobile customers can register to waive the local data usage when using the Macao Health Code app. The moves were in a bid to support Covid-19 pandemic prevention measures.

Minimum 12 degree Celsius this CNY

The weather bureau issued a yellow cold weather alert as it expects cold weather in the city for the next couple of days. The winter monsoon will continue to affect Macau during the Lunar New Year holidays from tomorrow until February 3. The minimum temperature will remain at 12 degrees Celsius or below. Since the weather forecast will be cloudy and rainy, the perceived temperature will be much lower than the actual temperature.