Ctrip names cities most interested in travel to Macau

Mainland residents from Guangzhou, Zhuhai, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Beijing and Hong Kong show the highest interest in visiting Macau, according to the general manager of online travel agency Ctrip’s sales department Chen Guan.

Chen revealed the information while attending a forum in Macau. According to Chen, between August 12 and 19, the number of bookings of Macau hotels increased 30% compared to the previous week.

Between August 26 and September 1, Macau hotel bookings increased 27% compared to the previous week.

Chen concluded that the data shows a growing confidence in Macau as a post-Covid-19 tourism market.

According to Chen, when it comes to travelling, mainland visitors care mostly about safety and flexibility. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, travel plans have been more uncertain as different policies can pop up at any moment. As a result, mainland visitors are mostly concerned about whether there are flexible refund and change policies for hotels and flights.

On Friday, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) Acting Director Ricky Hoi said that the department has preliminarily considered offering half-day free tours for tourists staying in Macau’s hotels.

According to Hoi, half-day tours may take the visitors on a comprehensive community tour. However, as of Friday, the government authority has not decided on the details and the timetable for this because mainland China is still restricting package tours.