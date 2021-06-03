CTS to transform into integrated tourism operator

Big Tourism” and providing integrated services will be the direction of China Travel Service’s (CTS) future development, Zhang Jianzhong, chairman of the company, said on the company’s 60th anniversary.

There are three strategies the company has adopted in the pursuit of its new development aims, namely “Strengthening, Breakthrough and Improvement.” The executive sees a firm foundation for tourism in Macau and believes that once commercial and tourism activities resume, the city will be among the first to recover.

The travel service company operates tourism, hotel, catering and passenger services, among other ventures in Macau. Zhang announced that amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the company aims to upgrade itself to become a provider of integrated tourism products.

Explaining its threefold strategy, the executive said that by “Strengthening” the company it will build a tourism industry chain to provide one-stop integrated services to tourists.

On the other hand, by achieving “Breakthrough,” the company will transform its individual products, such as hotel and catering services, into repeatable, promotable and extendable operations through regional collaborations.

“Improvements” will be made concerning cultural tourism, smart operations, scientific supervision and talent nurturing. AL