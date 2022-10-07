CTT shortens mail disinfection to 24 hours 

Disinfection and retention procedures for mail arriving in the SAR has been shortened from 72 to 24 hours, the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) said yesterday. This comes after it had previously prolonged disinfection periods as part of its measures to deter the spread of Covid-19. Residents can now receive parcels and mail more quickly. Earlier this year, all mail and parcels from outside Macau had to undergo three rounds of disinfection upon arrival.

Resident deposits increase slightly to MOP669b

Resident deposits have increased 1.2% from last month to MOP668.8 billion, while non-resident deposits also grew 6% to MOP346.8 billion, data from the Monetary Authority of Macao shows. Public sector deposits with the banking sector rose 0.7% to MOP262.3 billion in the same time period. As a result, total banking sector deposits expanded 2.3% from a month earlier to MOP1,277.9 billion. Domestic loans to the private sector, meanwhile, grew 0.3% from a month ago to MOP564 billion, whereas external loans fell 1.7% to MOP749.7 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector fell 0.9% from a month earlier to MOP1,313.7 billion.