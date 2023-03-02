CUHK recruiting MBA students in Macau

The Business School of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is recruiting candidates for the university’s Executive Masters of Business Administration (EMBA) in Macau this weekend.

“It is time to Learn, Unlearn, and Relearn with CUHK EMBA” is the motto with which CUHK is aiming to attract local students, deploying a team from the university’s admissions office to visit Macau and meet prospective candidates one-on-one.

Advertised as a “Coffee Chat” session, the initiative brings to Macau several management officials to talk about CUHK EMBA program highlights, as well as hear alumni stories about their EMBA experiences, career advancement and personal growth through EMBA study.

The sessions will start today and continue until Sunday (March 5), and will be headed by So Chun, administrative director of the Executive MBA at CUHK and also a graduate of the program himself.

Announced as the first-ever EMBA program in Hong Kong and running for almost three decades (since 1993) the program is presented as tailor made for Hong Kong and Macau markets, with a special focus on finance and banking sectors.

So Chun is also an expert in the finance sector, who started as an analyst and then migrated to be a private banker. He has held several senior positions in the banking sector, including overseeing credit card issuing and acquiring in Hong Kong and Macau for Standard Chartered Bank and Prudential Insurance Company.